Nigeria: PDP Crisis - I've Met Wike 5 Times, Says Atiku

11 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, he had met with Governor Nyesom Wike five times im attempts to settle the party's leadership crisis.

Atiku he was now waiting for "the other side".

Atiku made the revelation at Channels TV town hall meeting on Sunday.

He equally condemed he May 13 lynching of Deborah Samuel by religious extremists in a school in Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy.

Atiku also explained why he deleted a tweet on the matter a day later.

On the PDP crisis, he said contrary to speculations in some quarters, he had held no less than five face-to-face meetings with Wike.

"I have met with Wike two times in Abuja, two times in Port Harcourt and once in London personally," Atiku explained.

Atiku absolved himself of blame that the issues were yet to be amicably resolved, saying he was still waiting for "the other side".

