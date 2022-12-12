Nigeria: Why I Deleted Tweet On Deborah's Lynching in May - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the murder of a student, Deborah Samuel, by religious extremists in a school in Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy on May 12.

Atiku also explained that he deleted an earlier tweet on the matter because it didn't get the necessary approval from him before it was sent out.

The PDP candidate said he condemned the murder because it was clearly done outside the tenets of what Islam provides.

He said, "I condemned it (murder). There is nowhere it is said or there is an injunction in the Islamic faith that you can go and take someone's life.

"It has to be through due process."

Miss Deborah Yakubu, a second year female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was murdered and burnt by her fellow students who were Muslims for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Mohammed, in a WhatsApp platform on May 12.

On May 13, Atiku, in a post on his verified tweeter handle @Atiku, condemned the incident and called for the arrest of those behind the murder.

He said in one tweet, "There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice.

"My condolences to her family and friends."

This didn't go unnoticed by extremists, who condemned Atiku's position and threatened to punish him at the polls.

Within minutes, Atiku's post was deleted. This led to another round of bashing from Nigerians, who felt he cared more about votes than Nigerian lives.

Speaking about the lingering crisis between him and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors, Atiku said contrary to speculations in some quarters, he had held no less than five face-to-face meetings with Wike.

He said, "I have met with Wike two times in Abuja, two times in Port Harcourt and once in London personally."

Atiku absolved himself of blame that the issues were yet to be amicably resolved, saying he was still waiting for "the other side".