Nigeria: I'm Puzzled' By Boko Haram's Existence, Persistent Operations

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he is puzzled by the existence and operations of Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful who said he does not understand the terrorists' phenomenon, wondered why they still operate despite efforts of the Nigerian Army to eliminate the group.

He made the comments during a presidential town hall on Channels TV on Sunday.

Atiku appeared on the programme alongside his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa - the Delta State governor.

He was discussing his plans to end insecurity in the country when he said there is no forest (Sambisa) in Borno State large enough to hide terrorists, recalling his service years as a Customs officer who patrolled the entire North-east.

"I am very conversant with the vegetation and with the border areas. I still cannot find a place in the Borno areas where anybody can hide and cannot be seen. I cannot honestly understand the Boko Haram phenomenon," he said. "... They say there is a place called Sambisa forest. I have been there. I didn't see a forest. It is just shrubs here and there."

While he acknowledged the efforts of security forces to end insurgency, Atiku said the solution is strong leadership to deal with all the interest groups within the military and outside the military.

Similarly, Mr Okowa said with the right leadership, there would not be a recurrence of disturbances by militants in the South south.

"I believe that once you provide the needed governance, it is unlikely that militancy will return. You first need to ask what led to that. People felt ignored. People felt excluded from governors, they were not seeing the infrastructure. Their children didn't find the space to get properly educated, to get access to justice."

Foreign exchange

When asked how he would tackle the shortage of foreign exchange, Atiku said he would direct the Central Bank to stop multiple exchanges to "close the gap" and to encourage foreign investors.

"For most of the industries or factories first of all we will ensure that there is only one exchange rate, not multiple exchange rates as we currently have because the multiple exchange rate regime is corrupted and the people who desire the foreign exchange. So I think this is a very serious issue. It is not a question of what role I can bring it but it is a mechanism by the central bank."

In response to his plans for education and healthcare in Nigeria, Atiku, again, promised to invest in education and health care to give Nigeria its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He said he would invest at least "the minimum recommended by the United Nations to invest in the education sector to encourage retention of qualified Nigerian professionals."

He also said it was unfortunate that the National Health Care Insurance Scheme set up while he was Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was yet to get the desired mileage intended. He promised to ensure that more and more Nigerians get enrolled in the scheme to reduce the burden of paying for medical services on individuals and families.

Finally, Atiku said while he and his running mate might not have all the answers to Nigeria's challenges, they would listen more to Nigerians and act accordingly.

"It is not that we have not been listening but we are here to listen more."

Atiku's promises are among the many he has made in recent times, especially since the campaigns started. They come about 24 hours after he promised residents and indigene of the federal capital that he would make sure they get all the entitlements and appointments they deserve.

The PDP is set to hold its next campaign in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Monday (today).