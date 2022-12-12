Ghana: 14 Institutions Support Street Academy

The Development Bank of Ghana (DBG), Movenpick Hotel and 12 embassies have donated cash and food items to the Street Academy, a sports and culture non-governmental organization.

In total, Movenpick and the 12 embassies, notably Italy, Spain, India, South Africa, Germany, Turkey, Japan, Israel, Morocco and two other vendors attached to other charity, presented a cash of Gh¢68,823 raised from a Christmas bazaar held at the Movenpick Hotel from November 26-27.

The DBG presented the academy with 80 packs of food, bottled water and biscuits.

The donation was to support the academy's rehabilitation of its deplorable school clinic and its annual dinner for street children.

Speaking to the media, the General Manager of Movenpick Hotel, Debran Sivertsen, said among all the schools chosen, Street Academy was the preferred choice with the focus being on the health of the underprivileged children.

Mr Micheal Mensah-Baah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of DBG, said the gesture was to keep the children nourished and hydrated during the festive season.

The Board Chair of the academy, Madam Lydia Sackey on behalf of the academy thanked the embassies for their support to make the children happy.

She said "Mainly, the funds will be used to rehabilitate our school clinic which has been in a deplorable state and to improve the health conditions of the children and the community."