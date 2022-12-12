Liberia: Educators Hold Conference to Discuss Global Best Practices in School Administration

Paynesville City — National Association of Private School Owners of Liberia, National Association of Liberia School Principals, and LICOSESS College Education and in collaboration with Ministry of Education have ended a two- day national educational conference on the significance impact of education from global perceptive through dutiful effective manner.

The event was under the theme: "Global Best Practices in School Administration and Management.

The event was part of a forward-thinking conference which was aimed at creating practical actions-oriented avenue for teachers, school administrators, superintendents, school boards, parents, and other members of the school community to collaborate in their operations.

Several Liberian educators, as well as international educators, lectured on a wide range of topics, including best practices in early childhood education, best practices in technology-driven education, best practices in school marketing and student as well as best practices in school social responsibility.

They also lectured on best practices in teacher certification and professional development, best practices in integrating foreign curriculum and examinations amongst other.

Some national and international educators were presented with the School Growth International (SGI) and Africa Legend Awards including notable Liberian Professor, Jones Dopoe, for immense contributions to education on the continent.

Speaking during the event, the president of the (NAFDUL) Dr. Benjamin Wehye, urged participants to make practical and effective use of the knowledge gained thereby applying to their respective schools.

He encouraged school administrators and owners to jointly work with teachers on activities especially to create something impactful and meaningful for their students.

In his goodwill remarks, the Director of International Education at the University of Sioux Falls, Dr. Randy Nelson encouraged school administrators to prioritize the welfare of their teachers. Dr. Nelson, who was presented with the School Growth International (SGI) and Africa Education Legend Award said, teachers need the same things in life as priority as administrators and owners.

He, however, encouraged teachers to replicate developing the potential of the people that they teach. He urged teachers to always teach people first before teaching the content of the lessons.

"Developing the potential in your teachers is important task. Teachers have the power to take lives and change them, transform, and make a radical different."

For his part, the Minister of Education, Prof. Ansu D. Sonii who was also a recipient of the School Growth International and Africa Education Legend Award, said student's development remains crucial to the government.

He further stated that parents cannot commend the respect of children if they are living by example.