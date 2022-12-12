Liberia: EU Celebrates the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Southeast

Monrovia — Every year the European Union Delegation to Liberia commemorates 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence with the government and people of Liberia. This year's celebration and other visibility activities took the Head of the Political Press and Information Section and team to Grand Gedeh and Sinoe Counties.

Mr. Anders Arvidsson joined the Liberian Women Initiatives for Development in Zwedru, to commemorate the 16 Days. Grand Gedeh is one of the counties where the use of harmful traditional practices like "sassywood" (trial by ordeal) has been used in recent years to publicly shame women.

"We are very glad that the European Union Delegation has decided to come to Grand Gedeh for the celebration. This means a whole lot to us, considering the difficulties you went through to get here. It means you really care about the people of Liberia. Not only those in Monrovia but those in rural parts too, we too are faced with these gender issues," said Felicia Duncan, Executive Director.

Mr. Arvidsson also participated in the 16 Days of Activism together with the 4th grade students of the J.C. Barlee Elementary and Junior High in Zwedru. To support and encourage the pupils in their studies, he handed over T-shirts, copybooks, and reading materials educating on women's empowerment and sexual and gender-based violence.

In response, Principal of the J.C. Barlee Elementary James Dweh thanked the EU. "On behalf of the students, instructional staff and support staffs of J.C. Barlee Elementary school. We want to take this time to say a big thank you to European Union for coming down to our level to explain girls' education and what sexual exploitation and abuse are. We are very grateful."

A visit to the Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) Centre

Mr. Arvidsson also visited the Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) program at the Zwedru Multilateral High School. With the support of the European Union, the programme aims to hone the skills and training needed to prepare the students for employment or to set up their own businesses. The EU invest 25,250,000.00 euro in nine schools in six counties. The Zwedru Multilateral is expected in enroll more than 200 students in its TVET programme by February..

The project, which is implemented by UNIDO, consists of an assortment of technical courses ranging from agriculture technology, welding and fabrication, carpentry and automotive . Students also begin their education with a series of fundamentals such as mathematics, English, geography, history and other subjects in order to equip them with the tools required for success in higher education.

Meeting with Superintendent on Peace and Security

Also in Zwedru, Mr. Arvidsson's was welcomed by Superintendent Kai Farley and members of the joint security team in Grand Gedeh. Mr. Arvidsson expressed concern over the participation of young people in the destruction of the Zwedru police station during a riot. He spoke about young people and violence because the Liberia election is near.

In response, Superintendent Farley along with the Police, Immigration and Drug Enforcement Agency promised to work together to ensure a peaceful election. They also gave Mr. Arvidsson a tour of the burnt police station and other facilities.

"We have been working and we will continue to work for peace in Grand Gedeh. We know that without peace we will not have a good life. We have worked with the NGOs and CSOs to encourage our young people to remain peaceful and respect the laws at all times," Superintendent Farley said.

Visiting the Sapo National Park

Upon reaching Jalay's town - the entrance and administrative centre of Sapo National Park, Mr. Arvidsson held meetings with the people of the town and the rangers of the Forestry Development Authority.

"We are glad that you have come to see for yourself the situation in the Sapo National Park, Mr. Arvidsson. We have challenges here, but we are working with partners like FFI, the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs to ensure that park is well taken care of," said Thomas Normor, Acting Park Warden.

The rangers expressed their concern over the illicit activities in the area because the Sapo National Park is Liberia's largest rainforest protected area. It is one of biggest hotspots for biodiversity in the West Africa region.

"The Sapo National Park is very important and that is why we have come here to better understand the situation and reflect on how we can all work together to preserve it. The European Union and other countries have been supporting your good initiatives through the FDA and other agencies. However, we have come to interact with you directly," Mr Arvidsson said.