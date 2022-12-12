Liberia: Former President Johnson Sirleaf Wants More Opportunity for Women in Leadership

Washington — Former Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has said the world would be a safe place if women were in positions of leadership. Her comment was based on what she described as the passion women bring to leadership, a quality that is incomparable to that of men.

"Women bring to every position the same courage, commitment, passion, but we also bring passion that the men don't have. The passion of the value we share, the passion of the people we believe in, the passion of our family, friends, and that's where we excel. If women rule the world, we will have such a safe world."

Speaking in an interview at the ongoing conference held by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), she said, women's ability to contribute to peace and development is well-documented with immense evidence, indicating their inclusion opens doors for success.

According to her, despite these successes, some countries including many in Africa, have failed to give women the financial, educational, and political resources they need to participate in the highest levels of leadership.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner and former President of Liberia discussed the inspiring persistence of African women in the face of male-dominated societies, the need for women to work collectively across national boundaries, and how African leaders can better promote women's participation by ensuring gender equality is built into both their policies and practices.

