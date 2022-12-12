Ghana: TUTAG Calls Off Strike ... Asks Members to Resume Work Today

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has indefinitely suspended its strike action declared on November 18.

According to the group, the indefinite suspension followed the conclusion of negotiations on its demands with the government.

A statement issued in Accra on Satur-day urged all 10 Public Technical Univer-sities to resume work today.

"Following conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related con-ditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and pursuant to the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labour unions (TUTAG, UTAG, GAUA and TEWU), we announce the suspen-sion of the strike declared on Monday, November 18, 2022. The suspension takes immediate effect," it stated.

TUTAG expressed gratitude to the National Labour Commission for helping them reach an agreement in relation to their demands.

On November 18, TUTAG declared an indefinite strike action demanding review of vehicle maintenance allowance, im-plementation of the negotiated internally generated fund and other conditions of service.

In a letter to announce the strike, TUT-AG said the Ghana Tertiary Education Council and other government agencies have not given any serious attention to their demand.

"TUTAG views the inaction by these agencies as an indication that the concerns expressed in our letter have not been treated with the seriousness they deserve," it added.