Ghana: TUTAG Calls Off Strike ... Asks Members to Resume Work Today

12 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has indefinitely suspended its strike action declared on November 18.

According to the group, the indefinite suspension followed the conclusion of negotiations on its demands with the government.

A statement issued in Accra on Satur-day urged all 10 Public Technical Univer-sities to resume work today.

"Following conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related con-ditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and pursuant to the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labour unions (TUTAG, UTAG, GAUA and TEWU), we announce the suspen-sion of the strike declared on Monday, November 18, 2022. The suspension takes immediate effect," it stated.

TUTAG expressed gratitude to the National Labour Commission for helping them reach an agreement in relation to their demands.

On November 18, TUTAG declared an indefinite strike action demanding review of vehicle maintenance allowance, im-plementation of the negotiated internally generated fund and other conditions of service.

In a letter to announce the strike, TUT-AG said the Ghana Tertiary Education Council and other government agencies have not given any serious attention to their demand.

"TUTAG views the inaction by these agencies as an indication that the concerns expressed in our letter have not been treated with the seriousness they deserve," it added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.