Ghana: Let's Adopt Strategy to Implement New Land Act - Colandef

Land rights advocacy group, COLANDEF has called for the development of a specific strategy for the im-plementation of the new land Act (Act 1036).

According to Nana Ama Yirrah, Executive Director of COLAN-DEF, an implementation strat-egy was critical in ensuring that the provisions in the Act were enforced to the latter to achieve its intended objectives and strengthen land administration in the country.

Without the strategy, she explained that, the Act, which har-monises all existing legislations on land administration, could become one of the well-thoughtout legisla-tions albeit with little or no impact in the country's land administration system.

She was speaking to Ghana-ian Times on the sidelines of the National Land Conference held in Accra from December 6 to 8.

"We have much legislation on land administration. Some are not known by even those in the legal profession or in the judiciary. If we do not make an intentional effort for an implementation strategy, it can be one of the numerous legis-lations that do not work.

"We have made huge efforts in engaging all stakeholders to devel-op an Act that responds to all land rights challenges in the country. We cannot afford to let it lie without it being implemented properly," Ms Yirrah stated.

The Strategy, she said, would work in addition to a multi-stake-holder platform that allows all including government to monitor, check and report the progress of implementation of the Act to promote secured land tenure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged the government to provide infrastructural support for documenting land rights to protect especially women and the vulner-able.

Land documentation, the Execu-tive Director said, was an effective way of clarifying rights to protect interests of holders.

She further reiterated the need for coordination between the var-ious agencies involved in the land administration sector saying that the various institutions performing different land administration ser-vices should be linked for effective services.

Ms Yirrah recommended the development of policies and regulations on land administration to include customary land tenure which about 80 per cent of land resources in the country.

The enactment of new Land Act, she said, was necessary due to challenges faced by vulnerable and smallholder farmers in accessing lands for their livelihood activities.

One key provision of significant importance, she explained, was the legal recognition of customary land tenure systems

"One important provision is the legal backing given to custom-ary land tenure systems to enable community members access lands in their communities without any conditions attached," she added.

Ms Yirrah called for increased sensitisation to enable Ghanaians be able to take advantage of the Act to pursue their land rights and protect their livelihoods.