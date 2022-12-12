Ghana: Look Beyond Challenges and Stay Focused ... IGP Advises Jospong Group Chairman

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare has urged Chair-man of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, to look beyond the challenges and criticism the company faces and stay focused to provide developmental solutions to the nation problems.

The IGP made this call when he joined the JOSPONG Group of Companies to praise God at its annual Thanksgiving Services on Friday, at Nmai-Dzorn near Ashal-ey-Botwe in Accra.

Speaking as the Guest of Hon-our on the theme "Celebrating God Goodness," Dr Dampare charged the Chairman of JO-SPONG Group of Companies to dust of unnecessary criticism and remain focused in whatever he is doing to bring the ultimate needs of the country.

While commending the JSPONG GROUP for the effort made over the years to bring innovative developmental interven-tion and continue to dedicate his work to God, the IGP decried the failure and laxity of Christians to turn what he termed 'theoretical Christianity' into practicality.

He said the principle of commitment to God held on for many years had not only propelled Dr Agyepong to just a praying Christian but has transformed that into beneficial productive ventures, saying, "We have come very far."

Dr Dampare lamented that with a total percentage of 70 per cent Christians in the country, Ghana had remained the way it was.

He said theoretical Christianity had accounted for the country's current state in the scheme of world developers.

He indicated that Ghana's stance as a consumption nation had done no good to her, especially when countries Ghana began with have progressed in terms of develop-ment.

He decried why citizens had dwelled on the theoretical aspect of Christianity to retarding both personality and the nation at large.

The Executive Chairman of the JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, used the opportunity to thank ev-eryone who sympathised with him during the demise and burial of his late father.

But making a statement on the current challenges that have bedeviled the country with its corresponding harsh economic challenges, he assured Ghanaians that with a committed attitude, the fortunes of Ghana could be turned around.

In reference to the cost of fuel which impact spares no facet of the economy, he believed that the future was bright regardless.

He said the current situation should spur the country to do more with home-grown policies while completely curtailing the appetite for excessive importation.

The week-long thanksgiving ser-vice is on the theme: "Celebrating God's Goodness" and was centred on Psalm 66:16.

The event attracted high per-sonalities including the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana Apostle Profes-sor Opoku Onyinah, the imme-diate past General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Dr Alfred Koduah (rtd), past and present Members of Par-liament, chiefs and queen mother's amongst others.