Nigeria: Twitter Relaunches $8 Monthly Blue Subscription, Charges iPhone Users More

Subscribers will be able to edit tweets, upload 1080p video and have access to reader mode.

Twitter says it is relaunching its monthly charge blue verification mark on Monday.

The relaunch according to the company will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 for iPhone users.

It said subscribers will be able to edit tweets, upload 1080p video and have access to reader mode.

The announcement comes a month after the company halted the service just days after its rollout.

The company had earlier in November announced that the platform would start charging users $8 monthly for its blue verification mark

Days after its rollout, it halted its plans following the emergence of numerous accounts impersonating popular users.

In a tweet on Sunday, the company said, "We're relaunching TwitterBlue on Monday - subscribe on the web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark."

"When you subscribe you'll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed)," it said.

"We'll begin replacing that 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey check mark for government and multilateral accounts," the company said.

It added that subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they'll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.

"Thanks for your patience as we've worked to make Blue better - we're excited and looking forward to sharing more with you soon," it said.

Meanwhile, Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, had on Friday said the company will soon delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts on the platform in order to free up dormant handles and user names.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years," Mr Musk said.