Ghana: 2nd Phase of Tema Motorway Roundabout Development Commences

To reduce vehicular traffic and ensure the mobility of persons and goods, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the commencement of the second phase of the Tema Motorway Roundabout development project.

The project involves the construction of a 1.8km interchange to link the Tema Harbour and Ashaiman and the 3-tier interchange would be constructed at the estimated cost of 26 million USD, according to the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Roads Highways.

The second phase of the Tema Motorway roundabout is funded with a grant from the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA).

Dr Bawumia noted during the sod-cutting ceremony that the interchange brings to over 12 interchanges that the Akufo-Addo government has either completed or working on.

The Vice President also indicated that the government was executing several critical roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Some of these roads include the 17km Tema-Afloa Road, Mitshio on the Tema-Aflao Road, and the 64km Akosombo Road which involves dualization of the road and construction of two interchanges at Ashaiman and Asutsuare.