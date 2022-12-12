Ghana: Prevent Under-Age Persons From Patronizing Your Games - - President Akufo-Addo to Nla

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to institute a strict legal regime that would prevent minors and underage persons from patronising its games.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary of the NLA in Accra last Friday, President Akufo-Addo said the implementation of such a legal regime would sanitise the lottery and betting space to enable those legally eligible to play its games.

The President also urged the NLA to institute and implement reforms that would enable it to achieve its vision of becoming an organization of choice and blueprint for a lottery in West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo commended the NLA for its efforts at maintaining the lottery industry, as well as carrying out its social responsibility such as taking care of the needy, the aged and the underprivileged.

As an institution charged with revenue generation, the President urged it to exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of the Draws.

A simple business trip to an island in Southern Europe over six decades ago paved the way for the birth of a national treasure in Ghana. A Finance Minister's fascination with the lottery when he chances on it while on an official visit, culminating in the birth of the Department of National Lotteries.

After discussions with the Maltese Government, another visit by the Ghanaian envoys to understudy the lottery, the secondment of Maltese officials to help Ghana set up its own lottery body and the passing of a Lotteries bill in parliament in 1962, DNL is officially instituted.

Sixty years on, DNL is now an autonomous body, the National Lottery Authority NLA, its Chief Executive, Sammi Awuku thanked the Maltese Authority for parenting the NLA.

He said the NLA would continue to implement policies that would touch the lives of Ghanaians, especially the underprivileged.

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kuma tasked the Authority to be innovative to help raise more revenue for the government.

There were solidarity messages from other sister lottery agencies across the country.