Nigeria: Northern Nigeria Leads As 275 Killed By Non-State Actors in November

Kidnapping and killings by non-state actors were reported across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

At least, 275 people were killed and 285 others abducted by non-state actors in November across Nigeria, a survey released by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) has shown.

Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), a project of the Council on Foreign Relations, gathers the data through "weekly surveys of Nigerian and international media."

The north of the country with 19 states is volatile with increasing incidences of attacks carried out by non-state actors. In the North-east, Boko haram insurgents, though 'degraded' are still active. In the North-west of the country, terrorists commonly referred to as bandits are wreaking havoc, while in the North-central zone, communal and ethnic clashes are rife.

According to the data, more people were killed in the North-central region than in other regions. At least 109 people were killed within the period in the region. The North-west region recorded the second-highest number of murders with 58 killed. The survey reported that 35 people were killed in the North-east during the period.

At least 46 people were killed in the South of the country, with the highest incident of killing in the South-south, with 18 deaths caused by non-state actors. Nine people were killed in the South-west and 46 were killed in the South-east.

Among those killed are 244 civilians, nine policemen, 17 soldiers, three security guards and two members of vigilante groups.

Northern Nigeria leads in the number of people abducted, with 197 people abducted in the North-west having 197. In the South-south 47 were abducted while in the North-central 32 people were abducted.

Five people were kidnapped in the South-east, three in the South-west and one person in the North-east.

Zamfara, with 122 abductions, leads while Kaduna comes second with 77 victims. Twenty people were kidnapped in Edo and Niger states and 17 people were kidnapped in Cross River. Ten people were abducted in Rivers State.

Four people were kidnapped in Enugu. In Kwara and Plateau, three people were kidnapped, respectively. In Kebbi and Kogi two people were kidnapped, respectively. One person was kidnapped in each of the following states - Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Nasarawa and Ogun.