Nigeria Relaxes Travel Protocols, Cancels PCR Test

12 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale-Tambe

NCAA said the PSC's verdict on pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests is that all passengers are no longer required to show such test results.

The Nigerian government has once again announced the review of travel protocol in response to the significant reduction in the global cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

A memo addressed to all airline operators, among other stakeholders in the aviation industry, by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed that the prevalence of the pandemic in the country and "most parts of the world has remained at a low level for a sustained period"

NCAA, in the memo which was dated 12 December, and referenced: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/358, said the new review was sanctioned by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), which is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The memo was signed by Musa Nuhu, NCAA's director-general.

On masks

The new protocol has relaxed the rule on the use of facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members, saying it "is no longer mandatory."

The memo read in part: "Wearing of a facemask by passengers onboard aircraft or inside airport terminal buildings is discretionary but recommended."

It, however, said persons aged 60 years and above, those who are immunocompromised and those with co-morbidities are advised to continue the use of facemasks, and should "wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitisers, and avoid large gatherings."

PCR tests

NCAA said the PSC's verdict on pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests is that all passengers irrespective of their vaccination status are no longer required to show such test results.

