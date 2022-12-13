Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Sad Over Attacks, Killings in SouthEast - IPOB Leader's Lawyer, Ejimakor

12 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has said his client was sad about the recent attacks and killings that happened across the South-East region in connection with the botched sit-at-home exercise.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter page on Monday adding that Kanu asked him to condemn the attacks.

Vanguard reported that Ejimakor's hometown in Urualla, Ideato North local government area of Imo State was invaded by armed men who set a market ablaze, destroyed properties and attacked his kinsmen on Friday.

In a similar occurrence, popular Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme's elder brother, Prince Iheme was killed by unknown gunmen who attacked Owerri, Mbaitoli and other areas on Friday.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals in the state, Martin Eke was also injured by the assailants.

On Saturday, many were injured when gunmen attacked the Labour Party's rally in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.

Ejimakor said he visited Kanu today in the custody of the Department of State Services, Abuja and he (Kanu) received the news with sadness.

"I had a visitation with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today. With profound sadness, he received news of the staggered attacks of past few days across Southeast, including the one at my hometown.

"He asked me to strongly condemn the attacks on his behalf and convey his comfort to all the victims," Ejimakor wrote.

The recent attacks in the Southeast region cannot be unconnected with the sit-at-home exercise called for by Kanu's self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa, to be observed from 9 - 14 December.

Despite counter statements by IPOB's spokesperson, Emma Powerful and the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the boycott of commercial activities was enforced in the region.

