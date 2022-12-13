Nigeria: I Will End Hunger, Unemployment As President, Says Atiku

13 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to bring succour to Nigerians by creating job opportunities.

He stated this during the party's campaign rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital yesterday, saying if given the chance he will invest $100 million to create jobs for the teeming youths.

The former vice president said he would get rid of hunger and poverty in the country and restore the nation's lost glory.

The national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorcha Ayu in his speech said that he would deliver the North Central states to Atiku Abubakar come 2023.

He described Nasarawa State as the home of PDP, saying the incumbent chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a former member of the PDP.

The director-general Atiku Abubakar for President and Ombugadu for Governor Campaign Council, Labaran Maku said the party would spring surprises by reclaiming its stolen mandate.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.