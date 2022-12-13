Senegal: African Lion, NCO Development Discussed During Visits in Senegal

press release

Dakar, Senegal — The commanding general and command sergeant major of the U.S. Army's Southern European Task Force - Africa concluded a three-country visit to West Africa Dec. 7-9 here.

During the Senegal portion of the visit, Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund met with Senegal Armed Forces Chief of Army Staff Brig. Gen. Souleymane Kande and his staff to discuss current cooperation and set conditions for Senegal to again host a portion of the African Lion exercise in 2023.

Kande affirmed the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Senegalese armies to accomplish mutual objectives and contributes to the success of the SAF as a regional leader for security and peacekeeping operations.

The Senegalese Armed Forces hosted Wasmund for a roundtable discussion with War College students at the recently opened Senegal Institute of Defense alongside the institute's director, Brig. Gen. Koly Faye.

"The level of strategic discussion amongst the students was impressive," said Wasmund. "They have a deep understanding of the complex security challenges facing West Africa. Their thought-provoking questions explored how the military and other instruments of national power, together with partners, can be employed to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region."

SETAF-AF Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell focused his time in Senegal meeting Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade and their Senegalese Armed Forces counterparts.

"These Soldiers have absolutely established themselves as value added to the Senegalese army," said Teakell. "They're responsive to their partners needs in delivering advising and training packages that evolve as they deepen their relationship."

2nd SFAB trains conventional force soldiers to deploy and serve as military advisors in upwards of 15 countries across Africa. SFAB advisors in Senegal have provided advising and training support on logistics, NCO development and core Army tasks related to peacekeeping operations.

