Nigeria: Govt Approves Boarding of Nigerians With Expired Passports

13 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government has approved the boarding and entrance of Nigerians abroad with an expired international passport into the country.

The was contained in a letter by the Special Assistant to the Comptroller General (Foreign Desk), Immigration Service, B.M. Lawal, on behalf of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service.

The letter entitled: Authority to Board/Admit Nigerians with Expired Nigeria Passports, was copied to all Head of Mission, Immigration Attaches, Airport Comptrollers, and Airlines.

It reads: "I am directed to respectfully present the compliments of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service and notify all relevant authorities that the Federal government has approved that Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports.

"Consequently, all airlines are requested to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports to board without let or hindrance.

"In addition, all Nigerian diplomatic Mission abroad are kindly requested to circulate this information to airlines operators and border authorities of host countries for their necessary action."

