Nigeria: Air Force Strike Destroys Residence of Kaduna Bandit Kingpin, Kills Many Terrorists

The government said ground and air patrols will continue in the state until the terrorists are subdued.

Several terrorists have been killed by Nigerian Air Force's raids in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The state's Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said details of the operation were communicated to the state government by security agencies.

Mr Aruwan said the Nigerian Air Force in continuation of aerial patrols across Kaduna State reported that several bandits were killed and camps destroyed in the latest round of operations.

The official said the latest aerial patrols identified and attacked an active location in Kasarami general area in Chikun Local Government.

Mr Aruwan said the latest round of operations by the security forces targeted and destroyed the residence of a notorious leader of a terrorist gang, Alhaji Lawan.

It's not clear whether the terrorist leader was killed during the operation.

"A bandits' camp was similarly struck with rockets and destroyed at Kofita and Kuyanbana Forest in Birnin Gwari LGA. (the kuyanbana forest transverse to Zamfara state).

More camps were also targeted and destroyed at Kuduru and Gonan Baturiya, and terrorists were killed about four kilometres west of Nabango.

"While conducting armed surveillance around Karshi, Kerala and Walawa axes of Igabi and Giwa council areas, bandits were sighted nearly six kilometres southwest of Kerala and promptly eliminated.

"Close air support was provided to troops conducting clearance operations around Ligarma, Igabi LGA. During this mission, the house of a notorious bandit leader Alhaji Lawan was attacked and destroyed with rockets.

"The crews maintained a presence overhead as the ground troops cleared terrorists' enclaves in the area, the official's statement said.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said an armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail lines, with no suspicious activity observed.

"The Kaduna State Government received the report with thanks and warmly commended the crews and personnel for the sustained effectiveness of the operations. Ground and air patrols will continue in these and other general areas," Mr Aruwan said.