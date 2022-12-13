Liberia: LRA Launches Foundation to Assist the Needy

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on Wednesday (Dec 7) officially launched its foundation as a charitable arm to serve humanity.

The Foundation named and styled "The LRA Foundation" is established as a way of giving back to the communities and assisting the needy in the country.

LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah said the Foundation is the Authority's way of giving back to society as part of its social corporate responsibility.

"For us at LRA we have the responsibility of collecting lawful revenues, and in the process of doing that, we also take interest in being responsive to many challenges facing our people. With this [foundation], we will be able to reach out to those in need and undertake other meaningful initiatives to impact the society," the CG noted.

CG Nah explained that the Foundation will be supported by employees of the LRA through voluntary contributions.

The LRA boss donated US$200 and pledged US$50 monthly from his salary as part of efforts to raise funds to support the work of the foundation. He averred that the impact of our foundation will be felt across the country.

Serving as chief launcher, the head of office of Liberia Kvinna till Kvinna, Aisha M. Lai, thanked the LRA for initiating the idea, stating that it's a great way for Liberians to give back to the community.

She disclosed that in order for the Foundation to make great impact, it needs the collaboration of all employees and ensure transparency in the process.

Madam Lai pledged her organization's full support to the LRA Foundation.

Meanwhile, employees of the LRA have promised to be fully committed to ensuring the success of the foundation.

The foundation is the first of its kind since the establishment of the tax authority in 2014.