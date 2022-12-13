Liberia: Charlyne Brumskine Deceives Herself By Trucking People for Her Endorsement Program

Charlyne Brumskine deceived herself by bringing 4 buses, 6 CAT Motors and with several vehicles from Monrovia, Districts 1,2,4,& 5 to grace her endorsement program with an agreement of giving people the amount of USD 25.00 each.

Frustratingly, she could not convince 4, 000 residents of Electoral District # 3, the place she wants to contest to grace such a program. Yet, our people could not see the numbers that could convince them about her winning. Even during the program at the Pavilion, some of the people who graced the program were saying, " we will eat your money, your think we are stupid ehn"? "when she started knowing us "? "We will vote Representative, Matthew Joe who has been there for us". As I passed through, I laughed.

Terribly to note that, after the program, those she imported were angrily demanding for the amount of usd 25 promised, which created serious pandemonium. And those imported, in their words, promised never to come back.

Moreover, the Liberty Party, under the watchful eyes of her Political Leader, Senator Nyonblee Lawrence distanced herself from the endorsement program, considering it not under the ambience of the party.

Interestingly, today's endorsement program was a failed attempt, and it has signaled out that Charlyne Brumskine has no stake in the body politics of Grand Bassa County. Her late or eye service interactions with the people cannot or will not help her, and I deeply know that she is very devastated tonight seeing that the vast majority of the people: influential and votes' markers, and/or especially Liberty Partisans didn't show up. SAD DAY!