Ghana: NPP Member Peeved Over Neglect By NPP Following Amputation of Leg

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh, alias Bahmed, is beside himself with grief as a result of what he describes as neglect from the ruling party.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahmed Travel and Tours is currently on admission at the Police Hos-pital in Accra after his left leg was amputated.

According to the former Asante Kotoko board mem-ber, no member of the NPP has visited him at the hospital although some top officials of the party are aware of his current condition.

As to what led to his leg amputation, he said he felt a cut while wearing his football boots but a few days later, it turned into a sore which got out of hand within weeks.

"I have been loyal to the NPP party, and former Pres-ident Kufuor will bear me witness. Jake Obetsebi Lamptey of blessed memory would have done the same," dejected Alhaji Bandoh said.

"No party member has been here to, at least, sympathise with me, but l can say on au-thority that l have paid my dues as far as this party is concerned".

"The youth should take a cue from what I am going through, with this kind of attitude towards people like me who have struggled and toiled for the party, l don't think they can break the eight as they profess. The leadership of the party is heartless."