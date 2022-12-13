Ghana: GHALCA Positive of Black Stars' Future, But...

The Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA) has bemoaned the let-down of Ghana's senior male football team, Black Stars, to progress beyond the group stage of the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar, but remained positive.

"Though GHALCA shares the pain and disappointment of Ghana-ians, it takes solace in the fact that we have a young team that can be nurtured into greatness in future."

A press statement signed by GHALCA Chairman, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, hopes the failure of the Stars will not "dampen the spirit of the Black Galaxies (locally as-sembled national team), but would rather serve as good lesson to learn from."

It called for the appointment of a competent full-time coach to mould the young team into a for-midably winsome side - capable of ruling Africa and make an enviable impact at the world stage, as well.

"On this note, GHALCA, therefore, urges Government not to be distraught with the team but continue to offer the necessary support."

GHALCA, in the statement, lauded the inclusion of two home-based players in the Black Stars (Ibrahim Danlad and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh), hoping the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would pay greater attention to the local league to be able to produce more players "who can fit into the Stars in future selections."

"As a major stakeholder, GHALCA wishes to apologise to the sporting public, for the early exit of the Stars and it is prepared to sit at a table with the sector Ministry and the GFA in a bid to find a lasting solution to the competition de-bacle which, unfortunately, is becom-ing an acidic ritual and an albatross around our necks."

According to GHALCA, it is their belief that the Black Stars will rise to stardom again with the concerted effort of all stakeholders.

The Stars finished last in Group H with three points - beating South Korea, but losing to Portugal and Uruguay to crash out.