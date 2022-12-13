Ghana: Opare Addo, Hannah Bissiw Retained As Youth, Women Organisers

The incumbent National Youth Organiser and National Wom-en's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo and Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, respectively, have retained their positions after a heated election at the weekend.

The elections formed part of the 10th Youth and Women's Conference of the NDC which is a prelude to the national congress to be held for elec-tion of national officers of the party.

George Opare Addo garnered 533 votes to beat Brogya Genfi who had 508 votes in a keenly contested election held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for the Youth Organis-er and National Women's Organiser positions.

Dr Bissiw on the other hand ob-tained 433 votes to defeat Margaret Ansei who got 362 whiles Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah and Felicia Dzifa Tegah garnered 341 and 260 votes respectively to emerge as Depu-ty Women's Organisers of the NDC.

Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedoh were elected as Deputy Youth Organisers after they polled 373 and 313 votes. Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijatu Suleman howev-er secured 21 and 159 votes respectively.

The elections were not with-out controversy with support-ers of George Opare Addo and Brogya Gemfi in particular engaging in some confrontation at the venue for the event.

Disagreement and confusion over the album for the confer-ence stalled the election process for hours but it was resolved by the leadership of the party.

About four supporters of the party were reported to have sustained injuries after the police fired warning shots to disperse the factions who were engaged in a scuffle.

The injuries according to information was not from the warning shots by the police personnel deployed to the grounds.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Opare Addo thanked the delegates for reposing their trust in him and called for unity to successfully wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NDC) in the next general elections in 2024.

He expressed his commitment to foster unity in the party by bringing everyone on board to increase the fortunes of the NDC, saying, "There is no Brogya Genfi camp or Opare Addo camp we are all one people fighting for one goal."

He further said: "We expect to unite, and we must bring everyone on board, so we can make John Mahama president once again. Our common opponent is the NPP, so today, we unite as the national youth of the NDC and our march is to march toward the Flagstaff House."

Dr Hanna Bissiw for her part, ex-pressed the need for the party to recog-nise loyalty, dedication and hard work by members of the NDC.

She indicated that recognising hard work was ideal for the party because a number of people including herself joined the party and not personalities.

She said that there was only one common opponent and that they have agreed to march together and move forward.

She said, now the election was over, she together with the other executives would work very hard to ensure that the NDC emerges victorious in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.