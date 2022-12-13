Ghana: Dandelion May Kill Breast Cancer Cells, Lower Hypertension, Cholesterol, and Improve Liver Health (2)

analysis

[This is the final part of the article published yesterday, December 12, 2022 issue of the paper]

A previous Ko-rean in vivo study by ( You et al. 2010) established that dandelion extract prevented damage to the liver caused by alco-hol toxicity in both liver cells and mice. The study further agreed that these protective effects are likely due to the number of antioxidants found in the dandelion root, as well as its ability to prevent cell damage.

Dandelion is also kidney-friendly. Dandelion has been recognized as having natural diuretic effects, meaning it increases the frequen-cy of urination, which can help keep the kidneys healthy. This also means that dandelion can be used for managing prostate health.

Finally, Mount Sinai Medi-cal Group, also explained that "Herbalists use dandelion root to detoxify the liver and gallbladder, and dandelion leaves to help kidney function." For centuries, Native Americans boiled dandelion in the water and took it to treat kidney disease, as well as other digestive issues like heartburn and upset stomach.

IMMUNE SYSTEM AND FIGHTS BACTERIA

One study by Flores-Ocelotl et al. (2018) found that dandelion root also possesses antimicrobial and antiviral properties that may stop the growth of disease-causing bacteria and pathogens. Another study by Kenny et al. (2015) from Ireland, established that dandelion root was effective against certain strains of bacteria that are re-sponsible for staph infections and foodborne illnesses.

Bone, Skin Health

Taraxacum officinale is a great source of vitamin K, an import-ant nutrient that plays a key role in bone health. One old study by Booth et al. (2003 ) found that a lack of vitamin K predisposes one to the risk of fractures and reduced bone density and dandelion can help avert this. Dandelion also contains calcium, which forms the structure of the bones and teeth to help keep them strong.

On skin health, the antioxidant content in dandelion can protect skin cells against damage to slow signs of aging. One in vitro study from Canada by Yang and Li et al.( 2015) found that using extracts of dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) to skin cells helped protect against harmful ultraviolet damage. Others also found that dandelion could possess powerful antimicrobial prop-erties, which can help block bacterial growth to prevent skin infections.

Anticancer effects

One 4-week rat study by Nassan et al.(2018) found that administer-ing dandelion root extract modi-fied specific pathways involved in suppressing the growth and spread of breast cancer cells. Three other test-tube studies(Rehman et al. 2017; Ovadje et al. 2016; Zhu et al. 2017) also found that dandelion root ex-tract may slow the growth of cancer cells in the liver, colon, and stomach tissue.

DOSAGE

Dandelion extract and pills are available at some pharmacies and health stores. Good brands are always recommended in case you want to buy a dandelion supplement. No official recommended dosage for dandelion root capsules, most dried/powder supplements contain between 500-1,500 milligrams of dandelion root extract per serving.

Link, R( 2022) also suggests that in case one wants to use fresh leaves to make tea, one must consume about four to 10 grams daily. If supplementing with dandelion tincture, have between 0.5 to one teaspoon (2-5 mL) three times per day.

Always read dosage recom-mendations for the specific product you're using, since these vary from brand to brand depending on potency.

Many people can safely drink one to three cups of dandelion tea every day. For best results, start with a lower dose, and work your way up to assess your tolerance and prevent any potential side effects, Links noted.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

According to Link, R(2022) dandelion is very high in vitamin K, which may impact blood clotting. Hence, those on warfarin or another blood thinner, need to maintain consistent vitamin K intake to prevent interfering with their medication.

Additionally, dandelion can act as a diuretic, hence, dandelion can have an impact on kidney function. It may also interact with medications that are broken down by the liver.

To avoid interactions, try taking dandelion extract or drinking dandelion tea two or more hours after/before taking any drugs.

Medications that may potentially interact with dandelion extract and other products include:

- Antacids

- Blood-thinning medications

- Diuretics

- Lithium

- Ciprofloxacin

- Medications to treat diabetes

Those with underlying health conditions, such as liver disease, diabetes, or kidney problems, have to discuss this with their doctors before starting supplementation or making any major changes to their diet. This is especially important if you take daily medications and are considering supplementing with dandelion root extract.

Warnings

From studies, Dandelion is "generally recognized as safe" as a food by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Links, R(2022) notes that for most healthy adults, adding this powerful herb to your diet is typically safe and beneficial, however, several side effects need to be considered as well.

"For starters, dandelion may cause allergic reactions in some people when eaten or applied to the skin. If you have a sensitivity to other plants in the same family of plants, such as ragweed, daisies, or thistle, you may also have a sensitivity to dandelion".

Hence, for those experiencing symptoms like swelling, itching, or redness, you should discontinue use immediately, and talk to your health care provider.

Kidneys? Dandelion acts as a di-uretic, causing your body, especially your kidneys, to produce more urine, which is the same effect that diuretic drugs have. Hence, for those also taking prescription/ herbal diuretics, this may negatively affect kidney function and put you at risk for developing an electro-lyte imbalance, so always follow directions, and be cautious if you already have kidney issues.

CONCLUSION

Studies have confirmed the numerous health benefits of dan-delion on our health. Dandelion is good for kidney health as it acts as a diuretic, which is the same as conventional diuretic drugs. For those interested in using dandelion supplements, consider between 500-1,500 milligrams of dandeli-on root extract. Dandelions also contain some good health benefits, especially for the digestive and immune systems. Finally, dandelion can treat liver disease, high cho-lesterol, and blood pressure, high blood sugar, cancer, kidney issues, and infections.

NB:

Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educa-tional purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturo-pathic Therapies.

The writer is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare, President, of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/ African Naturopathic Foundation.

BY PROF. RAPHAEL NYARKOTEY OBU