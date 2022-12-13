Ghana: Northern Regional Muslims Council Inaugurated in Tamale

A 29-Member Northern Region Muslims Council to serve as an umbrella for unity and development for all Muslim sects in Ghana was over the weekend inaugurated in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The Council is made up of mem-bers from various disciplines: aca-demia, medicine, religion, accoun-tancy, and administration to, among others, help promote unity among Muslims and the nation at large.

The Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Saani Alhassan Sayibu on behalf of the Vice-President and Guest of Honour for the inaugural ceremony, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, urged the Council Members to be honest and transparent in the dis-charge of their duties.

He also tasked them to work with all Islamic sects within the re-gion and other faith organisations to promote unity and development in diversity.

Chairman of the Council and Regional Manager of the Islamic Education Unit, Issah Alhas-san Abubakari, in remarks said the Council would serve as an umbrella body for all Muslims and Muslims Sects in the Northern Region.

He also said the council would help promote a better understand-ing of Islam through the teachings and learning of Islamic fundamen-tals and doctrines as enshrined in Quran and Sunnah, take practical steps to encourage and ensure that Muslims live by the teachings of Islam and promote unity, love, peace, goodwill and understand-ing among Muslim sects through continuous dialogue

"The mission is to be an established and vibrant Muslim council /organisation that will inculcate the values and teachings of Islam in Muslims as well as address challenges confronting Muslims in the practice of the religion," he said

He expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and other faith organisations in the region for the peaceful co-existence en-joyed by Muslims and pledged the support of the council to deepen cooperation among all faith bodies

He also assured the Muslim populace that the Council would be honest and transparent in the performance of its duties, and called for the support of all Mus-lims to the work of the Council to help them achieve their aims.

A lecturer at the Faculty of Edu-cation, University for Development Studies (UDS) and Guest Speaker at the ceremony, Dr Mohammed Zainu-Deen Abdul Mumin, in a presentation, called for unity among Muslims in Ghana

He also tasked Members of the Council to allow the "fear of Allah" to lead them in the discharge of their duties to ensure the unity they desired.