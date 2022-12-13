Liberia: Senate Pro Temp Says It Is Wrong to Deny Sanctioned Officials Right to Contest Elections

Monrovia — Senate Pro-tempore Albert Chie has backed sanctioned officials to contest for elected position in the pending 2023 presidential and legislative elections, adding any attempt to deny them would be violating their constitutional rights.

The Pro-temp's comment was in response to a question on whether it was right to deny sanctioned officials of government the right to participate in election? At his news conference, the Senate head stressed the need for people who are accused of a crime to be given due process under the law.

He also stressed the need to protect the democratic space from "interference." The right of the people to choose their leaders and for their leaders to serve in line with the constitution, the domestic laws, and only international laws we have signed and ratified is undebatable and should always be guaranteed," he said.

"The Liberian Constitution clearly states that no one should be punished without first being convicted beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law or by a comparable tribunal (Article 20(a). The elements of due process, as indicated in the Supreme Court Opinion in WoloVsWolo, Re: (5LLR423)(1937), holds that Due Process is a law which hears before it condemns, and renders judgment only after trial, gives an opportunity to appear and produce evidence and to be heard in person or by counsel or both; that it is unconstitutional to deprive any person of his/her property or other rights, without notice, an opportunity to appear and cross-examine witnesses adduced against him/her, to produce witnesses in his/her behalf, and to be heard in person, or by counsel or both; that it is also unconstitutional to deprive any official of office, or a person of their income, livelihood, security of employment, property or other rights, without due process of law."

He also said anyone made to resign their position, thereby losing their livelihood and self-esteem because of an allegation that has not been proven through Due Process, is being "mistreated", which is prohibited under the country organic law.

"Furthermore, the freedom to associate with whomever a Liberian decides is a right protected under Article 17 of the 1986 Constitution, except where there is a threat to National Security and public safety.

And neither our former colleagues nor we have made laws that bar any Liberian from participating in a political or another civil process without first being tried and found guilty by utilizing the constitutional principle of Due Process."

US sanctioned Officials of the Liberian government

The United States imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including President George Weah's former Chief of staff, Nathaniel McGill, ex-Liberia's Chief Prosecutor, Sayma Syrenius Cephus, and Bill Twehway, former Managing Director of the National Port Authority for their involvement in public corruption, according to the US Department of the Treasury Office.

"Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit," Brian Nelson, Treasury's Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

The designations "demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people," he said.

McGill, Cephus and Twehway are being designated as foreign government officials who allegedly engaged in corruption including the misappropriation of state assets, taking private assets for personal gain, or bribery, according to the statement.

Under the sanctions, all property, and interests in property of the three officials that are in the United States must be blocked and reported to Treasury, while people who engage in transactions with the officials may be subject to sanctions themselves, the statement said.