South Africa: Lands Minister Proposes Collaboration With South Africa to Strengthening Gold Pricing

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has proposed that Ghana and South Africa should collaborate to strengthen the bargaining position in gold pricing.

He made this proposal when a delegation from South Africa called on him at his office.

Mr Jinapor said similar collaboration between Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire has helped the two West African countries in the cocoa sector, disclosing that regardless of the price of cocoa on the international market, there is a minimum price level for the two countries.

He said the two countries have been able to collaborate to work for a floor price for the product because they produce 60% of the world's cocoa.

He also indicated that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire are taking a step further and working jointly to get the international community to take out the issue of premiums.

The leader of the South African Delegation, Major General CN Zulu, thank the Government of Ghana for engaging with the delegation.

He also noted that the engagements have shown that Ghana's small-scale mining sector was focused on improving the livelihoods of the people.