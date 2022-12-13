Ghana: 11 Regions Receive Improve Water Services

12 December 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

As part of measures to improve safe and sustainable water services in rural communities and small towns across the country, the government has implemented the Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project (SRWSP) from which 11 regions benefitted.

The regions that benefited from the project include Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North, Upper West, Upper East, North East, and Savanna.

The Chief Executive of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Dr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, who disclosed these during a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, noted that the project improved the hygienic conditions in the beneficiary communities.

"At the end of the project, we completed 21,776 household toilets, 568 institutional toilets in 224 basic schools, 947 Open Defecation Free communities and hygiene promotion in all 11 regions," he noted.

On access to safe water in rural communities and small towns, Dr Kwadjo Siabi stated that as of 2022, there are 29,785 handpump-equipped boreholes, 546 small-town pipe water systems and 1215 minimally mechanized water systems provided by state institutions (CWSA and MMDAs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and religious bodies.

