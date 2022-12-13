Ghana Poised to Achieve Universal Health Coverage - Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has disclosed that Ghana is on the path of achieving Universal Health Coverage through the implementation of a Universal Health Coverage Roadmap (2020-2023).

He said the roadmap aligns with the "Accra Declaration on UHC" which defined UHC for Ghana as "all people in Ghana having timely access to high-quality health services irrespective of ability to pay at the point of use."

The Minister disclosed this at the 2022 International Universal Health Coverage celebration in Accra.

According to Mr AgyemanManu, UHC remained a top priority and as such the road map has been adopted in the National Medium-Term Development Plan by the National Development Planning Commission.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Health and its Agencies would also expand access to health infrastructure through the implementation of the agenda 111 Flagship Project, strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme, scale-up quality improvement strategies across the health system and strengthen multi-sectoral governance for health.

The Minister added that the ministry would work closely with all stakeholders and partners to address the social factors of health for an overall better quality of life for all.

Ms Uzoamako Gilpin, the Health Advisor to the UK government, stated that the road map portrays the need for an inclusive system and ensuring that the most vulnerable have their needs met.She said Ghana has made good progress and has the framework in place like the National Health Insurance Scheme, CHIP compounds and a good primary health care base.

"We stress that the government must continue to invest in health, there is no option that has to happen but we are here to support," she said.

The Universal Health Coverage Day, which is celebrated on the 12th of December each year, is a rallying point for advocates to raise their voices and share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, call on leaders to make smarter investments in health and remind the world about the imperative of UHC.