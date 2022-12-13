Africa: President Weah Set to Address Young Leaders At Biden Africa Summit

Washington D.c. — President George Weah, as head of the Liberian delegation, is expected to kick off his activities at the U.S. Africa Leaders Summit with an address at the Africa Young Leaders Forum on Tuesday.

The African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum aims to elevate diaspora engagement, strengthen the dialogue between U.S. officials and the African diaspora in the United States, and provide a platform for young African and diaspora leaders to fashion innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

President Weah is expected to use his address to elevate diaspora engagement to strengthen dialogue between US officials and the African community in the US and provide a platform for young African leaders to fashion innovative solutions to unrelenting challenges, according to an Executive Mansion release.

The expected to be held at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

Forum also highlights higher education, creative industries, and environmental equity and is being held under the theme "Amplifying Voices - Building Partnerships that Last".

The release notes that President Weah is also expected to call on the Diaspora Community to work with the US and African Leaders for the good of the Continent, adding he will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations, and call for increased cooperation on shared global priorities and urge the United States to continue to demonstrate an enduring commitment to the African Continent.

He will speak on the theme, "Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships that Last".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

African Diaspora in the Americas includes African Americans, descendants of formerly enslaved Africans, and nearly two million African immigrants who maintain close familial, social, and economic connections to the Continent.

Later during the day, the Liberian Leader is expected to hold a town hall with citizens of Liberia residing in Canada and the Americas.

The event, dubbed the "Palava Hut Democracy Forum", will be held in the Schuyler event center at the Hamilton Washington DC Hotel on 1001 14th Street NW Washington DC 20005.

The engagement is crucial for the President and his delegation given the important role the huge diaspora population continues to play in the country's post-war development and its economy through remittances in billions of United States dollars.

The President, who is climaxing his over-the-month-long trip abroad at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, jetted in Washington D.C. on Sunday from and was received at the Ronald Reagan Airport Liberia Ambassador the U.S. Jeff G. Dowana and his Deputy Chief of Mission Isaac C. Yeah.

The President is joined on the trip by his wife, First Lady Clar Marie Weah, Foreign Minister Maxwell Saah Kemayah, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration, Mrs. Thelma Comfort Sawyer.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, scheduled for Dec. 13-15, is one of President Biden's top foreign-policy priorities this year. According to the Biden White House, this summit will aim to demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

It will mark eight years since the first U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit, hosted by former President Barack Obama.