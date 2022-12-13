Liberia: Charlyne Brumskine Petitioned for Legislative Seat, Following Late Father's Footsteps

Buchanan — A group under the auspices of Buchanan City United to Elect Charlyne, a conglomeration of patriotic residents of District Three, has endorsed the representative bid of the aspirant of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ahead of the 2023 legislative and presidential elections.

The group announced the endorsement of Charlyne Brumskine Sunday, saying she's the best representative aspirant who has the integrity to attract the dividends of democracy to District Three, judging from her antecedents in the district over the years.

According to the Chairman of the group, Emmanuel 'Surprise' Whea, District Three needed a unifier, a leader with capacity, strength of character to lead.

He added that the group would join other like-minded patriots to turn around the fortunes of District Three for the better. "After a thorough scrutiny of the record of leading political aspirants in District Three and bearing in mind the significance of this moment, and what it holds for our dear district, we are strongly persuaded that Charlyne Brumskine is the most suited aspirant to assume the leadership of District Three in 2023," Whea added.

"The young people are waiting anxiously for a leader who will fight for their future. The elders of the district have waited for this moment for someone who will take care of them in their old age," Whea said.

He added: "Our healthcare and educational sectors are lacking. We don't have the level of industry to produce jobs and economic empowerment. The Bassa people want better and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine is the right representation of the people of Bassa."

Speaking after receiving the endorsement statement, Charlyne, the daughter of the late Charles Brumskine, the founding political leader of Liberty Party, told the gathering when elected she will bring a new style of leadership that will transform Buchanan to the best city in Liberia.

She added: "This is a new leadership coming up. We are not going to do politics as usual. We say no to bad politics and say yes to good politics for the people."

"Are you ready to make Buchanan City the greatest city in Liberia?" Brumskine asks and the crowd responded in the affirmative.

"To the leadership that is endorsing me here today, I humbly accept your endorsement. I promise you, I am not perfect, I will not change your life in one day. It will take days," she said.

"It will be you who will decide that your children and your women who are going to the hospital and are dying. It is you who are going to decide how your children will go to school. It is not for me it is for all of us."