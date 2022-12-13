Liberia: American Music Abroad Pairs U.S. Artists - Farbeon and DJ Invisible With Crusaders for Peace

Monrovia — It was a night filled with lively and lovely music at the Monrovia City Hall Sunday, bringing artists from two cultures with historical ties.

The concert organized by the Cultural Affairs Department of the US Embassy in Monrovia is part of the 2022 American Music Abroad (AMA) program, an Arts Envoy project commemorating Liberia's Bicentennial through musical collaboration with Liberian musical artists.

US Ambassador Michael McCarthy hailed the concert and collaboration as yet another celebration of the US strong ties with Liberia. "We can now say that we have more than 200 years of shared history between the United States and Liberia, so it feels appropriate to celebrate the closing of this bicentennial year with talented American and Liberian artists personifying our strong cultural ties."

As part of the program, two American artists - Farbeon and DJ Invisible worked with a group of Liberian up-and-coming as well as some established musicians on a collaboration EP music project.

The result of that collaboration is a set of original songs that were released as a mini-album at the concert in celebration of Liberia's bicentennial and the ongoing partnership with the United States. The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy is also collaborating with the Liberia Crusaders for Peace headed by Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Judi Endee.

Ambassador McCarthy said both Farbeon and DJ Invisible worked with Cultural Ambassador Juli Endee and the talented Liberian musicians on stage virtually over several months for the American Music Abroad Program to create some of the music you will hear tonight. "While I'm thrilled they were able to work together virtually, as so many of our in-person programs shut down during the COVID pandemic, it is just amazing to see them all together, in person, making music. Tonight's concert is a celebration of the creative spirit, and of how our talents and creativity are only enhanced through cross-cultural collaboration."

According to the US embassy, this year's American Music Abroad program in Liberia is designed to share America's rich musical culture and highlight America and Liberia cross-cultural connections as Liberia celebrates its bicentennial. It aims to bring people together to interact with American artists through education and entertainment as we explore Liberia and America rich, longstanding, cross-cultural connections right to the very founding of Liberia.

While in Liberia, Farbeon and DJ Invisible are touring Monrovia, Buchanan, Kakata, Gbarnga, and Ganta interacting and teaching young inspirational Liberians who have interest in the music industry. On these tours, they are also holding mini concerts and having interactive discussions with established Liberian musicians in these cities and making live radio appearances to explain about the project and their experience with the Liberians they are working with.

Fabian "FARBEON" Saucedo is a New York City-based emcee/poet, DJ, producer, photographer and ECA alumnus who has graced stages, panels and classrooms worldwide. Farbeon's unique brand of edu-tainment has particularly translated well to the world of virtual programming that has risen in response to the global pandemic. Over the past year and a half Farbeon has overseen the development of multiple online workshop series, events and performances, as well as virtual ciphers connecting youth artists in NYC, Indonesia, Germany, South Africa, Iraq, Uganda and the Philippines. Ultimately Farbeon is dedicated to supporting and maintaining genuine hip-hop culture and community to bring about dialogue, mutual understanding and to pave the way for the next generation of cultural entrepreneurs and global Hip Hop ARTivists.

FARBEON has shared stages with some of global Hip Hop's most-renowned acts, including The Roots, Method Man, Rob Swift, Black Noise (South Africa), Nomadic Massive (Canada/Haiti/Algeria/France), Saykoji (Indonesia) Poetic Pilgrimage (UK), Quilombo'Arte Collective (Mexico/Dominican Republic), and Jaro Cossiga (Czech Republic). And he has also co-taught master-classes with Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch and Sadat X.

FARBEON currently hosts, DJs and produces a bi-weekly radio show called "The Feel Good Happy Hour" on Bondifre Radio, a black-owned internet radio station founded in 2013. The show features open-format musical mixes, special guest interviews and "feel good" research and insight.

FARBEON dedicates his time behind the camera lens to documenting Hip Hop's political saliency and transformational power. He has had the honor of documenting Hip Hop pioneers, practitioners and fans the world-over. His work has been exhibited at La Galleria at La MaMa, the Bronx Music Heritage Center and in print and digital media, including in the House of World Cultures (Berlin, DE) publication Translating Hip Hop.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FARBEON is at the forefront of the Hip Hop/arts-education movement, teaching poetry/spoken word, music-production, song-writing, photography, podcasting, filmmaking and Hip Hop history and culture in both school and non-school settings. He is the founding director of the Hip Hop Re: Education Project, a NYC-based creative youth development organization that engages communities in the artistic processes of Hip Hop culture, inspiring them to transform their world. He also teaches Hip Hop Theater at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

DJ INVISIBLE - was born a proud member of the Muscogee Creek Tribe. He started Spinnin' records and for the past 25+ years has been touring the world Spinning Records and sharing this really cool gift of music I have with anyone that wants to learn. "I bring a wealth of knowledge and a positive attitude to every gig. My style is a Fresh Blend of Turntablism, Mixing & Party Rocking! I've had the Opportunity to tour with the likes of XZIBIT, Linkin Park, Eminem, Papa Roch, Obie Trice, Public Enemy, Champtown, KRS- 1, Ras Kass, Mahogany Jones, Black Bottom Collective, Royce The 5'9", and many more.