Liberia: Former CDC Treasurer Against President Weah's Second Term Bid

Monrovia — The former National Treasurer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Cecelia Kpor, has called on Liberians to reject the second term bid of President George Weah in next year's presidential elections.

Madam Kpor, who is aspiring for the Montserrado District 17 seat, has described the ruling government as 'Unserious" and has failed the mandate for which they were elected in 2017.

She called on Liberians not to give them another six years.

Madam Kpor who was a member of the CDC and served as its National Treasurer and U.S. Coordinator and Chairlady made the statement over the weekend at her petitioning ceremony in district 17 ahead of Liberia's 2023 Presidential and General elections.

The former CDC National Treasurer said: "The party has deviated from its mandate, leaving several Liberians into abject poverty while our president keeps traveling abroad at the detriment of ordinary citizens.

"I am here to ensure that the CDC don't win the 2023 elections just how I was here and part of the 2020 Senatorial election as a member of the CDC but campaign against them to make sure CDC lost the Montserrado senatorial seat, so I will do the same in 2023 for the opposition because the CDC don't deserve another six years due to rampant corruption instead of service to people," Madam Kpor said.

Speaking to team of reporters in district 17 over the weekend, Madam Kpor said due to the high level of corruption in the CDC government she resigned from the party.

"After we won the 2017 election, the party decided to sideline us for people they knew that could corrupt and provided them job to steal more from the country and decided not to give us any job knowing fully well our academic potential and willingness to serve our people," Madam Kpor stated.

The District 17 aspirant further said over the last twelve years the people of district 17 have been yearning for good leadership and now the time is now as she avails using her expertise to transform the district through adequate representation.

Madam Kpor reveals free education, health care, and proper representation for the people of Mont. District 17 and promised to build markets and other things for the people of the district.