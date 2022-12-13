Nigeria: I'll Wipe Out Banditry, Terrorists in Kaduna - Tinubu Vows

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to wipe out bandits and terrorists in Kaduna and other parts of the northern region if elected president in 2023.

Tinubu made this vow during a visit to Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Monday.

The presidential candidate of the APC visited Birnin Gwari to sympathize with the people on the incessant bandits' attacks in the area.

Tinubu also visited the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Mallam Zubairu Maigwari, where he condoled with the people of the Emirate over the loss of lives and property as a result of years of attacks by bandits.

He explained that the visit to Birnin Gwari was to have first-hand knowledge of the area and its peculiar security and socioeconomic challenges.

He said, "I stand before you, sir, to say that there is a good opportunity coming. The election is near," he said, adding that "we serve them notice again that we will not relent in our efforts to eliminate banditry. I can assure you, that will be our priority."

The Emir of Birnin Gwari commended the APC presidential candidate for braving the odds to visit the volatile community, a gesture he described as uncommon.

Maigwari bestowed the chieftaincy title of Dakare of Birnin Gwari on Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu the first presidential candidate to visit the bandits-ravaged community.

Tinubu, who travelled to Birnin Gwari by road amidst tight security, was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima; Governor Nasir El-Rufai; the Director General of the APC presidential campaign and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje; Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, and the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.