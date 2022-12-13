Africa: President Weah Addresses U.S.-Africa Leaders Forum Tuesday

Washington DC — His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah will on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 address the second edition of the United States Africa Summit dubbed US-Africa Leaders' Summit.

President Weah will address the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected to use his address to elevate diaspora engagement to strengthen dialogue between US officials and African community in the US, and provide a platform for young African leaders to fashion innovative solutions to unrelenting challenges.

The Forum, which also highlights higher education, creative industries and environmental equity is being held under the theme "Amplifying Voices - Building Partnerships that Last".

President Weah is also expected to call on the Diaspora Community to work with the US, Africa and African Leaders for the good of the Continent. He will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations, and call for increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

He will also urge the United States to continue to demonstrate an enduring commitment to the African Continent.

This year's forum is being hosted by President Joseph R. Biden.