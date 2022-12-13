Africa: Heads of Delegation for U.S-Africa Leaders Summit - White House

Washington, DC — President Biden invited 49 African countries and the African Union to attend the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit December 13-15 in Washington, DC. Each country accepted the invitation and is sending the following representative as its Head of Delegation:
African Union - His Excellency Moussa FAKI Mahamat, Chairperson for the Commission of the African Union
Algeria -His Excellency Aïmene BENABDERRAHMANE, Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
Angola - His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of the Republic of Angola
Benin - His Excellency Patrice Athanase Guillaume TALON, President of the Republic of Benin
Botswana - His Excellency Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe MASISI, President of the Republic of Botswana
Burundi - His Excellency Evariste NDAYISHIMIYE, President of the Republic of Burundi
Cabo Verde - His Excellency Ulisses CORREIA E SILVA, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde
Cameroon - His Excellency Paul BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon
Central African Republic - His Excellency Faustin Archange TOUADERA, President of the Central African Republic
Chad - His Excellency Mahamat Idriss DEBY Itno, President of Transition Republic of Chad
Comoros - His Excellency Azali ASSOUMANI, President of the Union of the Comoros
Congo, Democratic Republic of the - His Excellency Felix Antoine TSHISEKEDI Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Congo, Republic of the - His Excellency Denis SASSOU N'GUESSO, President of the Republic of the Congo
Côte d’Ivoire - His Excellency Patrick ACHI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire
Djibouti - His Excellency Ismail Omar GUELLEH, President of the Republic of Djibouti
Egypt - His Excellency Abdel Fattah Said ALSISI, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt
Equatorial Guinea - His Excellency Teodoro OBIANG Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini - The Right Honorable Cleopas Sipho DLAMINI, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ethiopia - His Excellency ABIY Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
Gabon - His Excellency Ali BONGO Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon
Gambia, The - His Excellency Mamadou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia
Ghana - His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana
Guinea-Bissau - His Excellency Umaro Sissoco EMBALÓ, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau
Kenya - His Excellency William RUTO, President of the Republic of Kenya
Lesotho - The Right Honorable Ntsokoane Samuel MATEKANE, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho
Liberia - His Excellency George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia
Libya - His Excellency Mohamed Younis MENFI, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya
Madagascar - His Excellency Andry Nirina RAJOELINA, President of the Republic of Madagascar
Malawi - His Excellency Lazarus McCarthy CHAKWERA, President of the Republic of Malawi
Mauritania - His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El GHAZOUANI, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Mauritius - The Honorable Pravind Kumar JUGNAUTH, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius
Morocco - His Excellency Aziz AKHANNOUCH, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco
Mozambique - His Excellency Filipe Jacinto NYUSI, President of the Republic of Mozambique
Namibia - His Excellency Hage Gottfried GEINGOB, President of the Republic of Namibia
Niger - His Excellency Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger
Nigeria - His Excellency Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Rwanda - His Excellency Paul KAGAME, President of the Republic of Rwanda
São Tomé and Príncipe - His Excellency Patrice Emery TROVOADA, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal - His Excellency Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal
Seychelles - His Excellency Wavel John Charles RAMKALAWAN, President of the Republic of Seychelles
Sierra Leone - His Excellency Julius Maada BIO, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
Somalia - His Excellency HASSAN SHEIKH Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia
South Africa - Her Excellency Naledi Grace Mandisa PANDOR, Minister for International Relations & Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa
South Sudan - The Honorable Mayiik Ayii DENG, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Transitional Government of South Sudan
Tanzania - Her Excellency Samia Suluhu HASSAN, President of the United Republic of Tanzania
Togo - His Excellency Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic
Tunisia - His Excellency Kais SAIED, President of the Republic of Tunisia
United States - The Honorable Joseph R. BIDEN, Jr., President of the United States of America
Uganda - His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta MUSEVENI, President of the Republic of Uganda
Zambia - His Excellency Hakainde Sammy HICHILEMA, President of the Republic of Zambia
Zimbabwe - The Honorable Frederick Makamure SHAVA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe