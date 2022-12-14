Nigeria: World Bank Report On Economy Justifies Rejection of APC - Melaye

Director Public Affairs (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye yesterday said the recent World Bank report confirms the arrested development experienced under the disastrous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration since 2015.

He however added that the report has more than any other indices justified the imperative of stopping APC from doing further damage to Nigeria's economy and social advancement in 2023.

Melaye said the APC inherited a healthy economy in 2015, just a year after Nigeria's economy was rebased, and rated as the largest economy in Africa, ahead of South Africa.

He added that rather than consolidate on the gains recorded by the PDP administration, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC embarked on unprecedented economic amateurism that has thrown Nigeria into one of the least performing economies in Africa.

"The APC has also thrown Nigeria into such a huge debt doldrum that it would take the country years of creative management to regain lost grounds.

"The APC which premised its Campaign on change has succeeded in taking Nigeria back more than 10 years. While they accused their predecessors of corruption, they have now made corruption a state policy and the stench in the high corruption quotient of APC provokes deep revulsion.

"Nigerians will not forget the great prosperity under the PDP administrations. They can also not forget how the reversal of fortune under APC has brought Nigeria down from prosperity to poverty, resulting in the relegation of Nigerians to a nation of 133 million poor citizens. If only Nigerians understood what the APC meant by change! The prodigal son scores better when peered with the APC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sadly, the poor performance of the APC is not limited to the economy. Insecurity has degenerated by a higher degree. Unemployment is at its worst. The energy crisis remains intractable and unaddressed. The Buhari administration and APC are now relying on the Department of State Services ( DSS) to make fuel available to Nigerians. The subsidy programme that came under heavy criticism by APC has not only been sustained but has become an indefensible and convoluted policy in which the supposed poor now pay higher for fuel than the obviously rich. While fuel sells for about N180 in the cities the rural folks buy the same product at about N300-500 per litre.

"The solution to the years of the locusts under APC is His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, who worked under a team that brought great economic prosperity to Nigeria. The APC Presidential candidate is always eager to dissociate from Buhari, but he carries a DNA that is infused wit the APC blood and water. What can he do differently? Besides, if he had a different solution he could offered it to his failed Party, so as to pave a smooth way for his own emergence. Having 'chilled' with the big boys, he now wants to 'chill' alone.

"Nigerians should look forward to the termination of APC's arrested development when Atiku/Okowa and the PDP return Nigeria to its winning ways. As President Obasanjo said in his famous aphorism, there is no need to reinforce failure. What the World Bank report has done is an economic advisory, which Nigerians have to take seriously by looking away from APC and embracing the People's Democratic Party on February 25, 2023," he said.