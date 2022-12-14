Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Reps Ask NMDPRC, SSS to Clamp Down On Fuel Stations Selling Above Regulated Price

Nigeria's lingering fuel scarcity became worse in recent weeks as several filling stations failed to sell the product while others sold above the regulated price.

The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the State Security Services and the Nigeria Police Force to shut down petroleum outlets that are selling above the official rate.

It also directed the NNPC Limited to end the fuel scarcity caused by hoarding.

The House reached these resolutions on Tuesday after a motion of urgent public importance moved by Saidu Abdulahi (APC, Niger) during plenary.

The official rate for Petroleum Motor Spirit (fuel) is N179/litre.

The government initially claimed the problem was caused by flooding across the country, but the shortage has continued long after floodwaters receded.

Last week, the SSS gave marketers a 48hours ultimatum to make the products available. Since then, the queues at most fuel stations have reduced.

The motion

In the motion, Mr Saidu said the scarcity is due to a deliberate plan by some oil marketers to maximise profit by distorting supply.

He noted that the situation has allowed some marketers to sell above the market rate approved by the regulators.

Mr Abdulahi said PMS sells for as high as N300 per litre in some filling stations despite the trillions spent by the Nigerian government on subsidy.

"Intelligence reports on current fuel scarcity gathered by our securities agencies indicated that there is a deliberate plan by some oil marketers to derail the effort of the government in the distribution of fuel in the country by hoarding the petroleum products and thereby creating artificial scarcity all over the country.

"While the fuel scarcity is hitting petroleum stations of some major marketers that are currently selling fuel at a government-regulated price, some independent marketers who operate in the market have enough petroleum products selling at unregulated prices.

"Most of those fueling stations have resulted in selling fuel at over N300 per litre. It is observed with dismay that those who are gaining from this artificial fuel scarcity appear to be smiling home as a result of this ugly development and this has the potency to provoke innocent Nigerians against the government," he said.

Mr Abdulahi slammed the concerned authorities for not acting to stop the scarcity while Nigerians are battling with the effect.

"Those that are charged with the responsibility of taking control of this situation are not doing enough to combat the ugly development. This appears to be a dangerous signal that the government must tackle without further delay to restore normalcy," he said.

The motion was taken without debate when Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who presided over the session, put the motion to vote.

Consequently, the House mandated the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.