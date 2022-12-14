Nigeria: Emefiele's Naira Redesign, Withdrawal Restrictions Policies, Progressive - Northern Youths

AS dissenting voices against the naira redesign and withdrawal restrictions policies introduced by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Emefiele Godwin, continue to grow, the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, UNNYF, has described the policies as laudable and progressive.

The forum said that since Emefiele disclosed moves on redesigning the naira and enforcing withdrawal restrictions on the naira, certain individuals who do not mean well for the country have often registered their displeasures.

The Publicity Secretary, Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, Aliyu Sanni Mohammed, said this in a statement obtained by our correspondent, in Abuja.

Mohammed also said that reasons for the recent naira innitiatives are geared towards frustrating terrorist activities in the country and ensuring that over 2.7 out of 3.1 trillion naira lying outside the banks are recovered.

He said: "It is a public knowledge that since the CBN announced its intention to redesign some denominations of the Naira note, enemies of democracy and Nigeria's progress have come out to attack it's Governor, Dr Emefiele.

"More recently, the CBN announced it's policy on limiting withdrawals rate, this has also pushed these set of unpatriotic, overzealous and corrupt individuals to fight dirty with every weapon they have to stop the CBN Governor from emancipating Nigerian masses from the shackles of bondage put upon them by these wicked individuals. One of such weapons are Gudaji Kazaure been a soft target, a comedian who is only in the house as an entertainer.

"The CBN Governor has lucidly explained that one of the reasons for redesigning some denominations of the naira note is to systematically recollect the over 2.7 out of 3.1 trillion naira that lies outside the banking hall, hidden and illegally been used for ungodly acts in the hands certain persons.

"The reason for the withdrawal restriction policy is to clamp down on terrorism, because terrorism can only fare where there are unchecked flow of huge amount of cash. Secondly, to also restrict unnecessary cash flow that is only favorable for corrupt acts such as vote buying, election mal-practices and siphoning of public funds."

Furthermore, Mohammed also reacted to a recent comments by a House of Representatives Member, Muhammad Gudaji Kazaure, representing the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, Yankwashi Constituency of Jigawa State Jigawa State, accusing the CBN's governor of misappropriation of the N89 trillion from stamp duties.

According to him,"We wish to in all ramifications debunk that rumor, it's a falsified story that is absolutely fake. We will like to clear the air, and remind Nigerians that Dr Godwin Emefiele remains the Emefiele they know and love, full of integrity, intellect and economic know how on taking Nigeria's economy to the promise land.

"The alleged committee the member is talking about, which he claims to be it's Secretary, is illegal and stands dissolved on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari as rightly stated by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu. The only committee that was ever formed and still exist is the committee Chaired by Attorney General and Minister of Justice with the Chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS), as it's Secretary", he added.

He said that some of Emiefele's achievements cut accross impactful revolution in Agriculture sector; quick and efficient reviving of the Nation's economy, Creation of Employment

Mohammed, while reiterating his support for CBN's governor called for the arrest and investigation of the law maker, Kazaure.

"On this note, we are calling on the EFCC to be more watchful, tactical, investigate and arrest where necessary the likes of Gudaji Kazaure, who have stolen public funds and are looking for a way to hide it, keeping Nigeria stagnant without any development.

"We are also calling for the arrest of Gudaji Kazaure for insiting Nigerians against the CBN Governor, he should be sued and charged to court for spreading lies. deformation of character and person of the CBN Governor Dr Godwin Emefiele.

"We once again re-itirate our commitment, support and love to the CBN Governor, and encourage him to do more, regardless of the interest of few selfish Nigerians who wants Nigeria crumbled at the expense of their wicked desires', he said.