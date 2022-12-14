Nigeria: Get Approval for Adverts or Face Sanctions, Govt Warns Skit Makers, Bloggers, Others

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has said that Nigerian skit makers, bloggers, comedians and other content creators using digital platforms will, henceforth, be punished for not getting approval before publishing their online advertisements.

According to the federal government through ARCON, the aforesaid digital media users including social media influencers have been publishing content violating the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.

This was contained in a press release signed by ARCON's Director-General, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo on Monday, adding that most of the advertisements exposed by these people are "unethical with unverified claims and misinformation."

The nation's apex advertising and marketing regulatory agency said it "will take necessary actions including actions including sanctions and prosecution of violators of the provisions of the Act to ensure compliance."

The statement read, "ARCON has received complaints on the advertisement, advertising, and marketing communications activities of skit makers, comedians, influencers, content creators/producers, bloggers, vloggers etc on digital media platforms.

"Most of the advertisements exposed by this group are not only unethical with unverified claims and misinformation but also in violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.

"By this public notice, brand owners, digital agencies, secondary digital media space owners (i.e. bloggers, vloggers, influencers, comedians, skit makers, etc), and other advertising stakeholders in the digital online media space are advised to obtain pre-exposure approval of all advertisements, advertising, and marketing communications in accordance with the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice and the ARCON Act No. 23 of 2022."