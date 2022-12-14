Nigeria: Missing N113m - Senate Threatens Perm SECs, Finance Ministry Officials With Arrest

The Senate has threatened the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning officials with a warrant of arrest, if the Director, Cash Departments fails to appear before it tomorrow to provide sensitive documents related to disbursement of Service Wide Votes and missing N113 million on salary adjustment for Joint Admission Board Matriculation, JAMB.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), said the threat became imperative following the absence of the Director, after he was invited three times but refused to honour the invitations.

Urhoghide, at the commenced sitting of the committee, yesterday, when the Director failed to appear, but only JAMB, said the committee had written a letter of appearance to the ministry on October 20, 2022, and the letter was received on October 21, 2022, by the ministry to also give details of released money to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, including Police and Armed Forces.

According to him, another letter was written to the ministry on December 8, 2022, on the issue concerning missing N113 million of salary augmentation for JAMB.