Nigeria: Senate Confirms Adamu, Ahmad As CBN Deputy Governors

14 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Wednesday confirmed the former Director Human Resources of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Edward Lametek Adamu for the position of Deputy Governor of the nation's apex bank to complete another tenure in office.

Also confirmed by the Senate is the CBN Deputy Governor, Mrs Aisha Ndanusa Ahmad for the second and last time in that position.

The confirmation of Adamu and Ahmad by the Senate was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by the Chairman, Senator Uba Sani, APC, Kaduna Central.

