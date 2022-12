Eskom Group's chief executive Andre de Ruyter has resigned, reports News24, as the country suffers worsening loadshedding (planned power cuts).

De Ruyter is vacating his position close to when he assumed his post - December 25, 2019.

This is only the second time ever that the country has reached Stage 6 level of power cuts, since the energy crisis began. South Africans may yet experience up to six hours without electricity per day.