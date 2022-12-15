South Africa: De Ruyter's Resignation Sparks Political Call for State of Disaster at Eskom

14 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

Soon after the resignation of Eskom's CEO, André de Ruyter, was confirmed on Wednesday, political parties raised concerns over the state of the energy utility, which has plunged the country into Stage 5 rolling blackouts since the weekend.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a State of Disaster at energy utility Eskom, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said the resignation of André de Ruyter prompted hope that this would "be the first of many changes at Eskom".

De Ruyter, who has been at the helm of Eskom for almost three years, will leave the utility in March 2023. His resignation was made public on Wednesday.

South Africa has been in the grip of Stage 5 rolling blackouts since Saturday afternoon, with no confirmation from Eskom on how long this latest bout of power cuts will last, according to a report by Daily Maverick's Victoria O'Regan.

In addition, over the past few days, stormy weather has created energy disruptions and affected the recovery of services in four provinces: Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

