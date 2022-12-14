Liberia: Thank You for Strengthening the Bonds Between U.S. and Liberia

... - US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON DC - His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah has been described as a true unifier and bacon of peace without boundaries including building bridges amongst nations.

In a formal opening address of the United States Africa Leaders' Summit, US Secretary of State, Athony Blinken commended President Weah for their great leadership and ability to hold the US-Liberia Relations with firmness.

"I want to thank President Weah for Strengthening the US-Liberia Bond", the 71st US Secretary of State said in the conference room of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

He recounted fond memories of President Weah during the two interactions in Qatar recently.

He said with President Weah US-Liberia Relations will flourish.