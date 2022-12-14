Nigeria: Poor Power Supply - Explore Renewable Energy Sources, Reps Tell FG

... urge IGP to probe attack on campaign trail of Natasha Akpoti, prosecute perpetrators

House of Representatives at Wednesday plenary urged the federal government to explore renewable energy such as nuclear, solar, biomass, and wind as alternative sources of power supply to Nigerians.

The House also urged the government to establish a clear investor-friendly framework for private sector investment in alternative power supply across the country.

Also, the parliament urged the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba to investigate the attack on the campaign train of Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and prosecute those directly and remotely responsible.

The resolutions followed two separate motions titled "Need for Alternative and Renewable Power Supply in Nigeria", moved by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and

"Need to Investigate and Prosecute the Perpetrators of the Attack on the Campaign train of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Kogi State", moved by Hon. Sergius Ogun and three others.

Presenting the motion, Umeoji noted that the major driver of sustainable economic development growth was reliable electricity supply which according to him has also remained on the front burner of all government initiatives.

"A nation plagued with epileptic power supply must suffer delayed development and the risks associated with the loss of potential investors in the market.

"Nigeria's inability to achieve stable power supply over decades is a pointer to the fact that its over-reliance on gas and to a lesser extent, hydroelectric power sources alone needs to be reviewed.

"The lack of electricity supply in rural areas is a deterrent for businesses to thrive, thus, resulting in rural-urban migration which leaves the rural areas grossly underdeveloped.

"Despite government efforts to fix the problem of the power sector, most business organizations depend largely on alternative power sources as generators to function effectively, a situation that has significantly increased their capital expenditures and operating expenditures thus increasing charges for services rendered."

The lawmaker also expressed concern that traditional diesel generators emit greenhouse gases that have a detrimental effect on the environment and that given the dependence on generators across the country daily, the country was gradually heading to an era of natural disasters.

"Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources, the significant ones being solar energy, biomass, wind, and small and large hydropower with potential for hydrogen fuel, geothermal and ocean energies, however, the exploitation and utilization of renewable energy resources in the country is very low.

"To enhance energy security and sustainability through the diversification of feedstock for power generation, the use of coal and other renewable energy resources hitherto unused, such as wind, solar and biomass have to be fully deployed in partnership with private sector

"If the private sector is allowed to invest in mini-grid capabilities to service communities or local government areas, regions, or target industrial clusters, there will be a significant improvement in electricity distribution across the country.

"The combination of effective and secure energy will enable the Federal Government to achieve the dual goals of ensuring that Nigeria's economy enjoys overdue benefits of constant power supply", he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Power to liaise with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to develop the best strategies for sustainable alternative and renewable energy distribution in the country.

On the attacks on the campaign trail of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Kogi State, the mover of the motion, Ogun said that section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provided that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government and as such every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons.

He said "On December, 3 2022, suspected political thugs and hoodlums attacked the campaign train of the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during her rally from Okene to Adavi, injuring several persons and shooting one person.

"Despite the avowed commitment of the federal government to implement the 35% Affirmative Action, discrimination against women seeking elective posts still exists in the country.

"At a time when all relevant stakeholders are suing for peace and calling on political actors to be tolerant of opposition, thugs and hoodlums, suspected to be sponsored by the opposition, audaciously attack the campaign train of the Senatorial candidate of a political party".

Adopting the motion, the House condemned the attack an act of political intolerance that should not be tolerated, mandating, the committees on police affairs and legislative compliance to ensure compliance with the resolutions and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.