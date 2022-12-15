Morocco: Semifinal - France End Morocco's Run to Set Up Argentina Showdown

analysis

France's victory set up the tantalising prospect of a decisive clash between Argentina maestro Lionel Messi, at the end of his international career, and France's Kylian Mbappé, emerging as the next superstar of the world game.

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0 in an absorbing semifinal on Wednesday to stay on course for a successful title defence and end the fairytale run of the north Africans in Qatar.

Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute in a perfect start for the holders, who would have been looking for an early strike to silence the rowdy Moroccan support at the Al Bayt Stadium and dent the confidence of their team.

But it still proved a close-run clash as Morocco overcame injury blows and showed no deference to France's reputation, taking the game to them in a gallant effort that added to the glowing reputation they have earned at the tournament.

France settled the outcome with a second goal 11 minutes from time as substitute Randal Kolo Muani, with a first touch after coming on, tucked in a shot at the back post.

