Nigeria: Covid-19 - As Nigeria Relaxes Travel Protocols, NCDC to Give Biweekly Situation Reports

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 travel protocols by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has transitioned from weekly updates to biweekly situation reports of the pandemic.

The NCDC disclosed this in a public health advisory issued Wednesday, noting that the latest development is a "result of its recent assessments of the COVID-19 situation in the country".

The PSC on Monday approved the relaxation of all COVID-19 safety measures and travel advisories including the lifting of protocols for travellers, the compulsory use of face masks in public spaces and restrictions on mass gatherings.

The disease control centre, however, urged Nigerians to get vaccinated, complete their vaccination dose and ensure other basic preventive measures.

Relaxation of travel protocol

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a memo to all airline operators by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) noted that the use of facemasks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory

While it added that the new protocol no longer requires the disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings, it said persons aged 60 years and above, who are immunocompromised and with co-morbidities are advised to continue the use of facemasks.

Airlines are also directed to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) on board aircraft.

Before the relaxation, a COVID-19 PCR test was required to be done within 48 hours of departure for all travellers and a mandatory Day-2 Post-arrival COVID-19 PCR test for those arriving in the country.

However, with the new protocol, COVID-19 quarantine/travel requirements have now been made optional and the permission to travel/QR code is no longer required.

Nigeria's COVID-19 status

According to statistics on the NCDC website as of Wednesday, 266,381 infections and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Data also shows that as of 9 December, 59,867,077 of the total eligible persons have been fully vaccinated while 12,403,486 of the total eligible persons are partially vaccinated.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said 35 per cent of eligible persons in Nigeria are yet to receive a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Nigeria is 18.5 million eligible persons away from reaching the 70 per cent target population expected to be fully vaccinated by 31-Dec-2022," it said.